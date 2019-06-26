Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Top Stories
Sources: Weapon recovered in Captain Duff shooting
Top Stories
Groton police arrest adult male and juvenile in assault investigation
Barbados braces as Tropical Storm Dorian nears Caribbean
Trump’s inconsistent messages on China trade heighten risks
12-year-old boy falls from cliff in Glastonbury park
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
2 Stamford teens dead, 4 seriously injured after crash knocks down 2 utility poles
Top Stories
Arrest made in Bristol hit-and-run
Top Stories
Suspicious device snarls traffic on George Washington Bridge
Hazardous conditions from motor vehicle accident closes Grassy Hill Road in Orange
Wallingford man killed in I-395 crash in Norwich
34-year-old killed in East Granby crash
Sports
Hartford Athletic
MLB
NHL
NBA
NFL
High School
Top Stories
Chiefs lose backup QB Henne to broken ankle, sign Moore
Top Stories
Super Bowl practice run for Fox at Dolphins’ preseason game
Top Stories
Vince Naimoli, original owner of Tampa Bay Rays, dies at 81
The Latest: 18-year-old American Brooksby ousts Berdych
Not guilty plea for Patriots safety Chung on cocaine charge
Order restored: US beats Canada in pre-World Cup basketball
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
Living Well
Mommy Mondays
Cruisin’ Connecticut
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
In The Kitchen: Chef Mark Vecchitto has breakfast recipe
Top Stories
Luke Frey explains what scams should college students avoid
Top Stories
Blogger Charlotte Smith shows back to school crafts
Today’s Dish: Disney announce major overhaul for Epcot
In The Kitchen: Chef Raquel Rivera cooks up shrimp pesto pasta with vegetables
Madison Historical Society will host Antiques Fair
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
News 8 School Visits
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Sources: Weapon recovered in Captain Duff shooting
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Life Star on scene for fall victim in Glastonbury park
2
of
/
2
Trending Stories
Sources: Weapon recovered in Captain Duff shooting
12-year-old boy falls from cliff in Glastonbury park
Nursing home employees surrender in patient deaths
Police respond to drowning at Griswold pond
2 men rob Taco Bell with a machete and crowbar
Don't Miss
CT Post Mall: Back to School Supply Drive!
Stats on school violence and the rise of bulletproof backpacks
Share your Back to School photos with News 8
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign against distracted driving
Connecticut Senator Blumenthal Calls on Directv and At&T U-Verse to Accept Nexstar’s Extension Offer to Immediately Restore Carriage of Network and Local Community Programming
More Don't Miss